Kentucky Governor Declares State of Emergency Over Baby Formula Shortage
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear issued an executive order on June 9th over the national baby formula shortage.
Parents all over have been searching frantically to find formulas for their babies. It all started back in February when there was a widespread recall of the Similac, Alimentum, and EleCare formula. Since that recall, a formula shortage has occurred as the demand for the remainder of the brands has increased.
State of Ememergcy in Kentucky Due To Baby Formula Shortage
Governor Andy Beshear issued a State of Emergency on June 9th due to the baby formula shortage we are facing. This executive order activate's Kentucky's price-gouging laws to "protect families seeking to purchase formula from the predatory pricing that can occur when supplies are limited due to high demand," according to Kentucky.gov.
“By implementing our price gouging laws, we can make sure that families are not being charged more than they should to obtain a critical supply of formula to feed their baby,” Gov. Beshear said. “I urge families to immediately report any instance of price gouging to the Office of the Attorney General.”
Kentuckians should click here to report baby formula price gouging to the Office of the Attorney General. You can also report baby formula price gouging over the phone by calling 502-696-5485.
According to Kentucky.gov, the state of emergency and price gouging laws can last for at least 30 days. However, local city and county officials can request to extend them if they feel the need.