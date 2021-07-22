Let Us Join Together These Donuts To Make The Most Amazing Wedding Cake Ever

When it comes to wedding cakes, they can take a huge chunk out of your wedding budget. My first marriage happened over twenty-five years ago and it cost me an arm and a leg. When it was all said and done, the wedding cake cost me over $800. I spent less money on my dress. Although it was beautiful and delicious, if I could have thought of or found an alternative, I would have had that at my wedding reception instead.

For my second wedding, I refused to pay such a huge amount for a cake. So, I had a friend that charged me half that and it was just as good, if not better. One thing I wished I had done, was something my niece did at her wedding. It was a Fall wedding and she had wedding cakes made out of cupcakes. The cupcakes were placed on pumpkin-shaped cake tiers. One was carrot cake cupcakes, another was spice cake, and the other was pumpkin cake. All of them were covered in luscious cream cheese icing and brown sugar glitter dust. They were so creative, original, I loved them.

Now, Krispy Kreme has done something similar. Krispy Kreme Australia has introduced the wedding donut cake or Wedding Dozen. Right now, it isn't available in the U.S., but you could probably use this photo for inspiration for your own wedding donut cake creation.

After seeing this beautiful donut wedding cake, I'm convinced this is the cake of the future. If you make one, send me some photos.

