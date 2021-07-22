Picture driving down the Lloyd Expressway and seeing a horrific accident that rendered a person incapacitated. Would you jump out and do whatever you could to save them? What if you were at a restaurant and saw someone choke? Wouldn't you do your best to Heimlich that chicken finger right out of their throat?

Of course, you would!

So, what if I told you that you can save a stranger's life whenever you want? According to the American Red Cross, there is a need for blood every two seconds in the United States. Every two seconds, a person's life hangs in the balance and the only thing that can save them is the generosity of a stranger. Unfortunately, there is a blood shortage across the United States. The American Red Cross has an immediate need for blood.

Okay, who's ready to save some lives?! On August 4th from 9 AM to 7 PM, everyone from the tri-state is cordially invited to the REWRITE THE STARS CARNIVAL & BLOOD DRIVE at Washington Square Mall.

To honor the women and men who step up every day to provide excellent patient care, Medical Staffing Solutions LLC is celebrating by extending an invitation to healthcare providers, their families, and the entire tri-state community to come to have some fun, win some prizes, and save some lives!

Medical Staffing Solutions LLC, Townsquare Media, and The American Red Cross are asking our community to step up and “rewrite the stars” by donating blood at the event. As an incentive, anyone who donates blood will be entered to win prizes like:

Holiday World Tickets

Apple Airpods

Dillard's Fragrance Basket

And More!

The first 50 healthcare heroes to stop by the Medical Staffing Solutions, LLC booth will receive a FREE gift and be entered to win special prizes like Apple Airpods, free tacos for a year from Salsarita's, Bluetooth speakers, a family fun day basket, and more!

You can also enjoy food trucks, face painting, music, games, the Hadi Funsters, and inflatables. And the event is FREE!

We can't wait to see you out there and save some lives!

