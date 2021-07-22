My mom once told me that "people will steal anything that's not nailed down." Times certainly have changed since then. The thieves now have nail removers.

Remember when people used to steal 'normal things, like stereos, TVs, bikes, and cars? Not that people stopped stealing those things from others, but those things sort of made sense. Those items were usually easy to sell on the street.

A little over fifteen years ago someone broke into my home and took many things; things that made sense and a few things that did not. The detective that handled my case shared with me two interesting things about thieves you should know.

Two Facts About Thieves You Should Know

The detective handling my home burglary said,

1. Most thieves are looking for items they can turn into cash quickly in order to buy drugs.

2. Home burglars almost never enter basements to look for things to steal because they could get trapped down there by the homeowner, or someone else.

Nobody really wants to talk about the big things that someone has stolen from them because often it's too painful to bring up, so I asked a different type of question:

What's the Strangest Thing You've Ever Had Stolen From You?

The hope is that we could all laugh while scratching our heads as to why someone would steal 'that' item.

The Most Bizarre Items Ever Stolen From Illinois Residents My mom once told me that "people will steal anything that's not nailed down." Times certainly have changed since then. The thieves now have nail removers.

28 Big Things Everyone Else Loves But Rockford Folks Can't Stand You've more than likely heard the old expression, "opinions are like ________, everyone has one." This list more than validates that expression.