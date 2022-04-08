Have you heard this story? Hear me out, this was way before Covid-19 existed so this robber wasn't educated yet about different types of face masks.

If you were to rob a business, you'd think to disguise your identity pretty well so surveillance cameras wouldn't be able to find you after your mission. Well, according to this Illinois man, all you need is a plastic bag and confidence.

A very CLEAR plastic bag to be exact.

Canva Canva loading...

In Belleville, Illinois a guy decided the only thing to keep him from getting arrested was a face mask. Maybe it was also raining outside and he didn't have anything else to keep him dry - a 2 in 1 invention?

After entering a Circle K, cameras caught the guy with the CLEAREST face mask you could possibly ask for. Take a look at this photo and tell me this isn't the dumbest disguise ever lol.

Via MTPAmerica - Youtube Via MTPAmerica - Youtube loading...

The dude didn't even try to have his face covered, you can see his glasses, hairline, and entire being. Was this intentional? Did he want to be caught?

Get our free mobile app

Let's take a closer look. I really hope he didn't think this was the best he could do.

Via MTPAmerica - Youtube Via MTPAmerica - Youtube loading...

Also, is that a BLUE plastic bag on his right hand? WHAT IS THAT FOR?

I guess he demanded money from the clerk with his right hand so no fingerprints could be traced. But, he still got arrested haha. Go figure!

Via MTPAmerica - Youtube Via MTPAmerica - Youtube loading...

Short clip here:

The Most Bizarre Items Ever Stolen From Illinois Residents My mom once told me that "people will steal anything that's not nailed down." Times certainly have changed since then. The thieves now have nail removers.