Illinois Bank Robber Demands $10,000; Slips Up And Gives ID To Teller

Let me just get straight to the point: There's a guy in Illinois who did not plan out his robbery mission very well. I mean, literally didn't plan it at all.

I've never robbed a bank, can you believe it? Just not my cup of tea I guess. But, for this Chicago bank robber, he woke up on a Monday morning and just had the urge to take a 'quick trip' to a PNC Bank in Chicago.

After arriving at the bank, Edner Flores did what any normal person would do: fill out a deposit slip and wait in line. At least he was courteous enough not to cut the line!

Once it was his turn with the Teller, he slid his deposit slip to her and the only things written on the slip were '$10,000', 'no die packs', and 'armed'. Odd request, but alright.

He was wearing a black hoodie, hood up, and surgical mask to hide his identity... not suspicious at all dude.

This Teller does something that changes everything - she pulls out a withdrawal slip and asks him to fill out his account information to stall while she alerted the cops. What does he do? Fills out the slip with '123456789'. Real original.

The Teller then asks him to present his I.D. to verify his information. He pulls out his temporary State ID AND HANDS IT TO THE TELLER!

You just revealed you're robbing the bank, so you probably shouldn't WILLINGLY give your identification to the person who you're attempting to rob. He sure didn't think that part through at all.

Luckily, cops arrived at the bank and waited 'their turn' behind Edner in line. You know where this is headed... he confessed to the crime and was arrested. That's normally the outcome when you attempt to rob a bank, just a heads up.

