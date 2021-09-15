Shocking! We’ve Been Peeling A Banana The Wrong Way Our Entire Life

Sometimes in life, the smallest change, will often have the biggest impact. Maybe this is one of those times. It's also entirely possible this isn't that time.

The Best Life Hacks Involve Food

Get our free mobile app

If you came here to to have your mind blown and to learn something the monkeys we have been ignoring for years, you really did click the right link.

Getty Images

This is one of those life hacks that we like most because it involves food. Most importantly, not wasting any.

Take a delicious banana for instance, it's not like there's a ton of it to eat once it's peeled.

One more reason this food hack is so AWESOME...

This simple peeling hack will earn you one extra bite.

Producer MJ, from The Steve Shannon Show, demonstrates the hack in the video below.

20 Unofficial Food Rules People of Illinois Agree On One of these food rules was broken recently on The Steve Shannon Show. It was a big one. We quickly realized it is one of many 'unofficial' rules.