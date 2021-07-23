Spud Can Be A Your Very Own Couch Potato – VHS Pet of the Week
Allow us to introduce you to this week's Pet of the Week from the Vanderburgh Humane Society.
My name is Spud and I'm a 6-year-old boy boxer mix. I'm great with other dogs and have lived with children. I am heartworm positive but the VHS has started my treatment and covers all of those expenses. I was overweight with itchy skin when I arrived. But, I've lost about 13 pounds now and I feel like a pup again. My adoption fee is $150. Come by the VHS and take me for a walk.
Fill out the adoption form at vhslifesaver.org.
If you have a weekday morning free, come do Mutt’s Morning Out! Or, on Saturday mornings, Cardio for Canines! (It happens rain or shine pretty much every weekend as long as have volunteers available!)
VOLUNTEERS NEEDED - Shop on Saturdays, donate items, or volunteer. We want to be open more during the week, but need the manpower, so we need people who can commit to a day each week or every other week to help run the register OR sort & price items!