Citizen’s Academy Coming Fall 2021 Hosted by Evansville Police

The Evansville Police Department is now accepting applications for the Fall 2021 Citizen's Academy. This is your opportunity to learn more about police procedures and policies, giving you an inside look at the various units within the EPD.

It is absolutely free to take part in the Citizen's Academy and this 12-week program is designed to build awareness and open communication between citizens and Evansville Police. The Citizen's Academy will kick off August 17, 2021, and continue every Tuesday evening from 6 p - 9 pm, through November 16, 2021.

Presentations scheduled to take place during the Citizen's Academy include,

S.W.A.T. Team

Mounted Horse Patrol

VIPER Unit

Narcotics Unit

K-9 Demonstrations

Crime Scene Unit

Bomb Squad

and more

The program is open to anyone ages 15 and older that is interested in learning about the Evansville Police Department. The weekly presentations will take place at the C.K Newsome Center, located at 100 East Walnut Street, in rooms 118 C and 118 D.

Those who are interested in participating in the Evansville Police Department's Citizen's Academy, do need to register in advance and you can find the form needed to register below. Those who register will be subject to a criminal background check prior to being accepted into the program. If there is criminal history, and a conviction of a criminal nature is revealed you may not be allowed to participate. The Evansville Police Department holds the right to disallow participation, at their discretion, based on the results of the criminal background check.

Evansville Police Department via Facebook

If you have any questions regarding the Citizen's Academy you're encouraged to contact Tracy Moore at 812-436-4948 or via email at tmoore2@evansvillepolice.com.

[Source: Evansville Police Department via Facebook]

