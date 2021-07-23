I love downtown Evansville. I always have. I just feel like there is something really special about our little slice of America and the Downtown Evansville Economic Improvement District has been hard at work to help highlight just how amazing our downtown really is.

The folks at Downtown Evansville have been hard at work planning the next big, exciting event for us. They are calling their Night on Main a Summer Block Party Series and it all kicks off July 31st with a 21 and over, 80s themed party in the 200 block of Main Street, right outside the Peephole Bar & Grill.

The festivities will take place from 7 pm - 11 pm on the 31st with a live DJ cranking out all your favorite 80s tunes. You can also look forward to playing giant Jenga and giant beer pong, and there's even going to be a giant slide! This is going to be a giant party you do not want to miss it and we are proud to be a sponsor of this great event.

Food trucks will be onsite and there will be plenty of adult beverages. Again, this is a 21 and over event, and you will need to have a valid ID with you to enter. Tickets for the event are just $10 and can be purchased in advance or at the gate and a portion of the proceeds from the evening will be donated to the Vanderburgh Humane Society.

This is just the first of the Summer Block Party Series with additional events taking place on August 14th, and September 18th.

