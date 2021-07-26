Crumbl Cookies Now Open In Evansville

Evansville's newest cookie shop has officially opened and it's amazing.

Crumbl Cookies , located on Burkhardt Road on Evansville's east side held its grand opening event today. For those who don't know, Crumbl Cookies is a gourmet cookie shop that prides itself on making huge, warm, and fresh cookies of all kinds. They are known for their chocolate chip cookies but they have a huge variety. Crumbl Cookies also has a weekly rotating menu that gives you a variety of new and unique flavors to choose from each week.

I was broadcasting live at the new location in Evansville this morning and was able to sample this week's menu...HOLY COW!

When they say "huge, warm, and fresh cookies", they aren't lying! These cookies were surprisingly big and delicious. I was able to sample all of the cookies on the menu this week and there wasn't a single one that I didn't like. They have Pink Sugar, Cinnamon Fry Bread, Cotton Candy, Caramel Apple, Chocolate Chip, and Berries 'N Cream, as pictured below.

Travis Sams

After trying all of them (which, again, were all delicous) I'd have to say that if you plan on stopping by this weekend, you will want to try out the Cotton Candy and Cinnamon Fry Bread cookies. They were my favorite. Since they have a weekly rotating menu, that means each Monday, new flavors of cookies will be served that week. So if you plan on trying any of the flavors above, you might want to do so quickly.

There is one cookie, in particular, that I am very interested in trying whenever its time on the menu comes. It is a cornbread cookie. I had never heard of such a thing before but it sounded delicious. Crumbl Cookies described it as "​a warm cornbread cookie topped with a honey butter glaze and a dollop of honey buttercream." I'm certainly intrigued and hope that it pops up on the menu in the near future.

Crumbl Cookies offers in-store, delivery, curbside, catering, and shipping options...which I think is a great concept because who wouldn't like cookies like this delivered to them at work or at home? The new Evansville location of Crumbl Cookies is be located in the Lillian Plaza at The Promenade of Evansville development.

