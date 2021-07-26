Angel here and you all know I love any and all things Golden Girls. When there's an opportunity to get GG memorabilia you better believe I'm on it and you can be too.

2020 WAS A ROUGH YEAR

The pandemic and the year 2020 were rough on us all but we saw a little bit of light at the end of the tunnel when Hallmark released its Rose Nylund talking Christmas ornament with a pre-order in September. The ornament is amazing and everything you'd imagine it to be. I gifted mine to my best friend Jamie for her birthday and she was overjoyed.

A GOLDEN OPPORTUNITY

There must be something about the fall when it has to do with Rose or Betty. A friend of mine recently tagged me in a Facebook post about My Little Golden Books. Do you remember The Little Golden Books from when you were a kid? I had tons of them and my boys did as well. The most notable was "The Pokey Little Puppy". Now, they're stepping up their game and telling the world about the life of Betty White.

AN EARLY BIRTHDAY PRESENT

Betty White will celebrate her 100th birthday on January 17. The book comes just in time for her birthday. Betty was not only a "Golden Girl" but a comedian (obviously), she loved animals and a part of many other shows and movies over the years.

HOW TO PRE-ORDER YOUR BOOK

If you want your Betty White Little Golden Book head to Amazon.com and you can type in Betty White Little Golden Book and on the right side there is a pre-order button and you can reserve your copy. They are only $5.99 which is a major deal.

