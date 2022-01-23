WTF2022? We Were All Rooting for You

It's only January… and 2022 has already left a mark.

Betty White tried to warn us that the new year was looking bleak — the Golden Girls legend died on Dec. 31, 2021, mere days before her 100th birthday.

Enter 2022 and already we have lost multiple heavyweights: actor Bob Saget, comedian Louie Anderson, singer/actor Meat Loaf and Hollywood legend Sidney Poitier have all passed away.

First we were gutted when trailblazing actor/director Poitier died on Thursday (Jan. 6) at the age of 94. The activist died from heart failure at his home in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Then, America's dad and Full House actor Saget passed away on Sunday (Jan. 9), leaving a huge hole in everyone's heart. The comedian was found dead in his Orlando hotel room after just finishing up a two-hour comedy set.

As if that wasn't too much to bear, we were hit with a double whammy: It was announced Meat Loaf died on Thursday (Jan. 20), with reports claiming he suffered from COVID-related complications, and then Anderson bid his final adieu from a Las Vegas hospital after a lengthy battle with cancer. His death was announced Friday (Jan. 21.)

With all the tragic news pouring in, users flocked to Twitter to declare: "WTF2022?"

"And just when you think it can't get any worse - 'WTF 2022,'" someone tweeted, while another stated: "WTF 2022 - Technically Betty White was 2021 - but Bob Saget, Meatloaf and Louie Anderson are now gone - 2022 is coming after our joy."

"Sidney Poitier, Bob Saget, Meat Loaf, Louie Anderson and many more..... AND ITS STILL JANUARY!!!! WTF 2022," another person wrote, with an appropriate The Office GIF.

"First Meatloaf and now Louie Anderson, wtf 2022! And we are only 3 weeks in #Meatloaf #LouieAnderson," a fourth wrote, while another served us with an underrated tweet, saying: "But seriously, WTF 2022. We were all counting on you."

We're just a few weeks in! What else does 2022 have in store for us?