One of my favorite episodes of The Golden Girls of all-time is the one where Dorothy, Blanche, Sophia and Rose attend a murder mystery weekend. There are some absolutely hilarious one-liners in that episode and the premise of it is inspired.

Here's one of my favorite scenes from that particular episode. #Hysterical

While The Golden Girls are no longer with us, their spirit lives on and YOU can be part of the fun! Without a Cue, an interactive company that stages comedy crime capers, is hosting events called The Golden Girls Murdery Mystery in two U.S. cities- Atlantic City and Philadelphia. They get underway in early 2023.

According to the official event website, here's the set up:

Thank you for being a friend! Especially a Golden Girl friend! Your favorite ladies from the ‘80’s are throwing a party, and you’re invited! Sophia, Blanch, Rose and Dorothy have worked long and hard to throw the perfect celebration, but will they still be celebrating when they discover that one of their party guests has murderous intentions? As Sophia attempts to lighten the mood with a song, someone’s attempting to lighten the mood with a BANG!

As a member of the audience, YOU are tasked with helping solve the crime and identify the murderer- much like Dorothy did in the original episode.

Your job is to "listen closely, gather the clues and try to deduce who the killer is". If you do, you could win a prize!

And Without a Cue is really bringing the ladies to life.

Dorothy's sarcasm will have your sides splitting, Rose's naivete will have you bent over in laughter, Blanche's sultry antics will have you laughing so hard tears will come to your eyes, and Sophia will just kill.

The Golden Girl events are taking place in January at Red Rum Theatre in Philadelphia.

Additional shows are scheduled for March at Resorts Atlantic City.

For more information about Without a Cue and The Golden Girls Murder Mystery, CLICK HERE!