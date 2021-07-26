As you can imagine, I was as surprised to write that headline as you were to read it. Fudge from Uranus. Catchy, eh? But (pun totally intended) all jokes aside, it is a very real thing from a very real place right here in the mighty midwest.

I first discovered Uranus while I was scrolling through social media. I saw a photo shared by a friend of a glowing, electric neon sign emblazoned with the words Uranus Fudge Factory and promising a sideshow museum. I immediately stopped everything that I was doing and hit up my good friend Google - and that's when I discovered that Uranus is in fact a very real place smack dab in the middle of Missouri, just about three and a half miles west of another oddly named place - Devil's Elbow. Obviously, I fell into a Uranus-sized rabbit hole as I virtually explored this magnificent roadside wonder.

Both of these tiny little blips on the map are located along historic Route 66 but Uranus definitely takes the cake, or in this case the fudge, for the strange and unusual. It's home to the Uranus Fudge Factory and General Store, a fun (& fudge) filled family experience where they also offer a plethora of fudge flavors but also tons of souvenirs like hats, shirts, keychains, and more - all straight from the heart of Uranus! There's even a sideshow museum (talk about some House of 1000 Corpses vibes!).

Admittedly, I'm a little shy about Uranus since I've never personally experienced it myself but if you are a fan of fudge, there's nowhere better to get it than Uranus, and it turns out, they'll even pack your fudge for you too! The Uranus Fudge Factory and General Store ships all over the country so you can try it without making the trek but personally, I want to stuff my face with fudge in Uranus! I smell a road trip! ...or maybe that's just the fudge from Uranus.

