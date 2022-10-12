Have you ever been going about your daily life and then seen something that just makes you stop in your tracks? Something so odd, so out of context, that you just stop for a moment to stare... and then take a picture?

The Backstory

A couple of weeks ago, I had just gotten off work and went to meet my boyfriend for our date at the gym. Our schedules are both very busy and getting together after work a few times a week to go to the gym is one of the ways that helps us stay connected. Often I will pack my gym bag in the morning so that when I get off work, I'm ready to go. On this particular day, in my rush to get out of the house that morning, I failed to notice that I didn't have my sneakers in my gym bag. I showed up ready to hit the gym only to realize that I didn't have the right shoes - and I was wearing boots that day.

The Walk

Rather than call it a wash, we decided to take a walk since it was nice outside. The sky was clear, the stars were just starting to pop out, and the air was cooler than the usual midwestern hell-sauna that we're used to this time of year, making it the perfect evening to take a walk - even in my boots. As we are walking and talking about each other's day, making jokes, and just being goofy together like we usually do, I stopped, interrupting the conversation, and in true Kat Mykals ADHD-fashion, blurted out, "Well, that was creepy!"

The Sign

I had spotted a sign attached to one of the utility poles. No rhyme or reason to it. No other signs like it anywhere else that I had seen... Just sort of there held up with one-inch staples buried deep into the wooden pole. It did not appear to be a paper or cardboard sign like you might see for a yard sale in a nearby neighborhood either. It looked to have been a piece of cloth or fabric, the whole surface painted over as if to stiffen or maybe even weatherproof it. [Keep scrolling to see a photo of the actual sign]

Dystopian Nightmare

As if the medium used for the sign were not odd enough, it was actually what was scrawled in black letters on the sign that really made me stop and take notice. Keep in mind, I have no context for this sign. It is literally just stapled at about or just above eye level onto a wooden utility pole on the side of the street but it made me stop. It made both of us stop and I believe what came out of my mouth next was something to the effect of, "What in the Stephen King, post-apocalyptic, dystopian nightmare is that?!"

Have You Seen It?

I still don't know the story of the sign. I have no idea who made it or who attached it to the pole. I don't know how long it has been there or why someone would go to the trouble to fortify a sign about a (non-existent) bathroom and respecting the dead, but I still stand strong on my initial reaction... It looks like something straight from a scene in a dystopian, post-apocalyptic Stephen King movie except it's just hanging out on First Avenue in Evansville, Indiana. Have you seen it? Do you know the story behind the sign?

