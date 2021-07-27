Kentucky Man Encounters Scary Bigfoot Like Creature By Lake Cumberland [PHOTOS]

When I was growing up in the late '70s and '80s, Bigfoot became almost a cultural icon. The search for him, or creatures like him, flooded pop culture. I, myself, was obsessed with anything relating to the search for the elusive and wandering beast.

Many have gone in search of Bigfoot, and some have actually captured photos and videos of what they believe is a true sighting of the creature. While many of those have been proven to be fake or altered, some, usually the unexpected sightings have been proven to be unexplained. Something like this happened to Jared Arnett on a recent trip to Lake Cumberland. Whatever he encountered, it was not something he ever expected to see.

According to The Somerset Insider Facebook page,

A Pulaski County man is happy to be safe at home after a scary incident near Lake Cumberland today. Jared Arnett spotted a Bigfoot in the woods and took these amazing photographs of the beast. “At first I thought it was a grizzly bear, but once I got a better look at it I realized it was definitely a Sasquatch.”

The Pulaski County Sheriff Department is involved in the investigation and these photos are being studied analyzed for authenticity. I will keep you posted as this story unravels.

Who knows, maybe we have found an actual Sasquatch living in the Tristate, or just a really hairy guy vacationing on Lake Cumberland from the Northeast. LOL.

In all seriousness, a big thanks to @jaredarnett on Tiktok for the use of his amazing photos.

