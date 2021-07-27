Annual River Basin Blues Fest Moving to Newburgh’s Friedman Park This Saturday

After having no choice but to cancel last year's event due to the pandemic, the River Basin Blues Fest is back this year and taking place at a new location.

For years, the annual festival had taken place at Burdette Park on Evansville's west side. This year, they're packing up the gear and heading east to Newburgh. Specifically, the outdoor amphitheater at Friedman Park off Oak Grove Road.

The party runs from 1:00 to 9:00 PM this Saturday (July 31st, 2021) and is free to attend. In addition to the live blues music from local and national touring artists, the day will feature a beer garden for anyone 21-and-over who would like to sip on their favorite beer while enjoying the music, as well as a few local food trucks so you can enjoy a delicious meal while taking in the sounds of the blues.

Local blues acts, Blues 4 U, the Boscoe France Band, and RJ Rigdon & Gary Jines will get the music started on stage with national touring acts, Big Al & The Heavyweights, and The Keeshea Pratt Band rounding out the night. Check out the event's website for the complete schedule.

Check out the videos below to get an idea of the great blues music you'll get to hear throughout the afternoon and into the evening. If you love the blues, or just live music in general, it sounds like you'll be happy by what you hear Saturday afternoon.

Boscoe France Band

RJ Rigdon & Gary Jines

Blues 4 U

Big Al & The Heavyweights

The Keeshea Pratt Band

[Source: River Basin Blues Society]

