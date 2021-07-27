Lilly King Thanks Evansville for Cheering Her on and Give Props to Lydia Jacoby

The Olympics are finally back on, and there's no doubt with our own Evansville native competing, the Tri-State has their eyes glued to the TV. Lilly King is a two-time Olympian and a graduate of Reitz High School. Last night in Tokyo, Lilly swam the 100M breaststroke, while she was in Tokyo swimming, a crowd gathered at Bosse Field to cheer her on from her hometown.

Get our free mobile app

Lilly ended up placing 3rd in last night's race just behind Lydia Jacoby (USA) who came in first, and Tatjana Schoenmaker (South Africa) who came in 2nd. Which either way 3rd is still very impressive! I watched the race at my parent's house and I felt like I was holding my breath the whole time, it was so exciting to watch! While she was swimming across the world in Tokyo a crowd gathered at Bosse Field to cheer Lilly on as she swam. Bosse Field aired the race live on their big screen and celebrated Lilly with fireworks after the race. Lilly posted on Facebook today thanking those who showed their support for her:

Thanks to all of you for coming out to Bosse Field tonight! Came up a little short, but props to Lydia Jacoby for keeping the title at home!

There are still more chances to catch Lilly King swim in Tokyo. She has the 200M breaststroke prelim, semi-final, and final coming up this week as well. If you want to make sure you don't miss her, Ryan O'Bryan laid out the times to turn on your TV, you can check those out here. You can also cheer on Lilly with other Lilly King fans this Thursday at Mosby Pool at Howell Park.

Good luck Lilly, you definitely make your hometown proud!

LOOK: 50 images of winning moments from sports history Sometimes images are the best way to honor the figures we've lost. When tragedy swiftly reminds us that sports are far from the most consequential thing in life, we can still look back on an athlete's winning moment that felt larger than life, remaining grateful for their sacrifice on the court and bringing joy to millions.

Read on to explore the full collection of 50 images Stacker compiled showcasing various iconic winning moments in sports history. Covering achievements from a multitude of sports, these images represent stunning personal achievements, team championships, and athletic perseverance.