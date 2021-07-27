How To Get Rid Of Fruit Flies In Your House

If you've been seeing a lot of fruit flies in your home lately, here's a way to get rid of them quickly.

Over the weekend, I began to notice that I had a little problem in my home. Somehow, I got an infestation of the annoying pest known as the fruit fly. Seeing them fly around the house got old very fast. I tried swatting and shooing them away but that really had no effect on them. So, I decided to hop on the ole' Google to find a remedy to get rid of the nuisance once and for all.

Where Do The Fruit Flies Come From?

Fruit Flies are naturally attracted to fermenting fruits and vegetables and thrive on high-fructose substances, according to Country Living. The reason why you see so many of them after a day or so is because you probably have some overripe, rotting, or decaying fruit in your kitchen. That's where the female fruit flies lay their eggs...which can be up to 500 eggs at a time! That's why it's best to get a handle on the pests whenever you first start to notice them.

How To Get Rid Of Fruit Flies

There are a few home remedies you can try to get rid of fruit flies in your home. The first thing that you want to do is clean off all of your surfaces. Fruit flies are not fans of clean surfaces. It should also be noted that you will want to pitch all of your overripe or rotting produce since that's what the flies are attracted to. After that, there are a few options you could try. Country Living has some home remedies that you can try out to get rid of them. Those can be viewed by clicking here. I tried out one of them over the weekend and I was surprised by how well it worked.

Two Ingredients You Need To Get Rid Of Fruit Flies

All you need is some apple cider vinegar and dish soap for this DIY remedy to get rid of fruit flies.

Simply fill a bowl or cup with apple cider vinegar and add a drop of dish soap.

Mix it up well.

Set the mixture out in the area(s) where the fruit flies are prevalent and wait.

According to Country Living, this works because:

The stale sweetness of the apple cider vinegar tempts flies, and the dish soap works to decrease the surface tension of the liquid, causing the flies to become immersed immediately upon investigating the solution and unable to escape.

I sat out a few clear plastic cups of this mixture out in my house on Saturday afternoon. By Sunday morning, I discovered so many fruit flies at the bottom of the cups. So, it does work, and it also works well for gnats too. This remedy is definitely worth trying out if you find your home infested with fruit flies one day.

(H/T- Country Living)

