See The St. Louis Cardinals for Only $5 A Ticket

We are in the dog days of summer, but don't let that stop you from heading to baseball heaven for $5 a ticket.

The St. Louis Cardinals are giving their fans another chance to see them play for just five bucks. On sale now ticket for their upcoming series against the Atlanta Braves and each ticket is just $5. The series is next week August 3 through the 5 and the ticket deal is good for any of those days in the series. These tickets are limited and will be available while supplies last, so don't wait.

Get our free mobile app

It's been a hot minute since I've been to a Cardinal game. Even before COVID, I think I only went to one game in 2019. So, if you're like me and want to see a game and don't want to break the bank doing it, here's a great opportunity to see the Cardinals and for cheap.

Also, get the family together, for my family of four it can get pretty pricey, so again a chance to see a baseball game for cheap. The Cardinals do these promotions throughout the season and they might have one more planned before the regular season is up. As of today, they are 8 games back from the Brewers who have the top spot in the NL Central, so these next week’s games are going to be very important to the team and to the fans.

To purchase tickets, or for more information, visit cardinals.com/tums.

LOOK: 50 images of winning moments from sports history Sometimes images are the best way to honor the figures we've lost. When tragedy swiftly reminds us that sports are far from the most consequential thing in life, we can still look back on an athlete's winning moment that felt larger than life, remaining grateful for their sacrifice on the court and bringing joy to millions.

Read on to explore the full collection of 50 images Stacker compiled showcasing various iconic winning moments in sports history. Covering achievements from a multitude of sports, these images represent stunning personal achievements, team championships, and athletic perseverance.

KEEP READING: Here are 50 of the most famous sports goofs