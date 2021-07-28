Lilly King Community Watch Party Happening Thursday in Evansville

Last night many of us across the Tri-State were glued to our screens watching our hometown Olympian Lilly King as she swam the 100M breaststroke. Lilly ended up placing 3rd in last night's race just behind Lydia Jacoby (USA) who came in first, and Tatjana Schoenmaker (South Africa) who came in 2nd. Still 3rd is an impressive finish! The community also rallied together to watch Lilly King swim as it was aired on the big screen at Bosse Field. Lilly still has another chance to swim, and the community is rallying behind her again with another community watch party.

Get our free mobile app

Today Mayor Lloyd Winnecke shared photos of last night's festivities at Bosse Field, and stated that there will be another chance to cheer Lilly on at Mosby Pool/Howell Park.

Last night was a blast! Our next Lilly King Community Watch Party will be held on Thursday at Mosby Pool/Howell Park. Food trucks will be setting up at 5 p.m. Free swim starts at 6:30 p.m. Watch Lilly's 200m final race on a giant video wall starting at approximately 8:41 p.m.

I didn't get the chance to watch Lilly at the community watch party last night, but I did watch her swim on TV at home. I felt like I was holding my breath the whole time! It was so exciting to watch her swim. I can only imagine what the energy was like at Bosse Field, everyone cheering Lilly on. I can't wait to see what she does for the 200m race, I have no doubt she's going to crush it! She continues to make her hometown proud! Evansville is watching, and we're cheering for you Lilly!



LOOK: 50 images of winning moments from sports history Sometimes images are the best way to honor the figures we've lost. When tragedy swiftly reminds us that sports are far from the most consequential thing in life, we can still look back on an athlete's winning moment that felt larger than life, remaining grateful for their sacrifice on the court and bringing joy to millions.

Read on to explore the full collection of 50 images Stacker compiled showcasing various iconic winning moments in sports history. Covering achievements from a multitude of sports, these images represent stunning personal achievements, team championships, and athletic perseverance.