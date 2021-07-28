This Weed Found In Your Yard Can Heal Bug Bites

It's that time of year again where you can't walk outside without getting bit by mosquitos or other bugs. If you're looking for a fast and effective remedy to treat bug bites, look no further than your own yard.

We've all dealt with bug bites several times in our lives. Whether it be a mosquito bite, a spider bite, bee, or wasp sting, we all know how the pain and irritation can linger for a while after you've been bitten. That pain and irritation are even worse for children. So, how can you quickly combat that discomfort of a bug bite/sting?

There are several remedies that I have heard about, one that I grew up hearing about was placing wet tobacco over your bite/sting for a while to relieve the pain and soak up the venom. Not everyone has tobacco on them, so that will only work in certain instances. However, if you're bitten or stung by an insect, chances are there's an effective remedy found outside of your house that will do the trick.

Common Plantain

Walk outside and take a look at your yard. I'd be willing to bet that you will easily be able to find a weed known as plantain. I have plenty growing in my gravel driveway. Typically I pull those weeds because they look like an eye sore, but that was until I found out that it has some pretty awesome healing powers.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

Plantain is very high in vitamins A and C and in calcium. It can be used to relieve the pain of bee stings and insect bites, cuts, rashes, burns, and even stop the itching of poison ivy, according to Wellness Mama.

If you find yourself bitten or stung by an insect, here's what you need to do.

Go out in your yard and grab a couple of plantain leaves.

Wash them off.

Chew them up a bit (I know it sounds odd and gross, but trust me)

Place the wad of chewed-up plantain to the affected area and wrap it with a cloth.

Leave for 30 minutes

The plantain leaf will draw the poison or venom out of the bite, thus relieving pain and irritation.

It's certainly worth trying out if you find yourself in pain or itching like crazy as a result of bug bites/stings.

