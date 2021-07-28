For many of us, it has been long eighteen months of mask-wearing, social distancing, and sanitizing. We've gotten our vaccines and we have started to slowly make a return to some kind of new normal. Unfortunately, we aren't out of the woods yet.

The Delta variant of the coronavirus is spreading. The unvaccinated are becoming infected. The vaccinated are becoming infected. It would seem that we have our work cut out for us when it comes to this pandemic and the landscape is ever-changing.

In the beginning, we were advised to wear masks and social distance. Then we were advised that we could forego masks altogether and that it was safe for us to congregate in groups again if we are fully vaccinated. Now comes the Delta variant and the CDC is now issuing a new set of guidelines regarding public health and safety.

Yesterday, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention released new guidance regarding masks and being in public - even if you've been vaccinated.

To maximize protection from the Delta variant and prevent possibly spreading it to others, wear a mask indoors in public if you are in an area of substantial or high transmission.

Wearing a mask is most important if you have a weakened immune system or if, because of your age or an underlying medical condition, you are at increased risk for severe disease, or if someone in your household has a weakened immune system, is at increased risk for severe disease, or is unvaccinated. If this applies to you or your household, you might choose to wear a mask regardless of the level of transmission in your area.

You should continue to wear a mask where required by laws, rules, regulations, or local guidance.

While it may feel like an inconvenience, it looks like for the time being, we need to get those masks back out and go back to practicing some of the most fundamental precautions - hello good hand hygiene!

[Source: Center for Disease Control and Prevention]

