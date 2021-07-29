McCormick Recalls Seasonings for Possible Salmonella
McCormick has announced a recall on a few seasonings sold in states including Kentucky, Illinois, and Indiana.
You might want to check your spice cabinet when you get home as McCormick has recalled three of its seasonings due to possible salmonella contamination. According to the recall notice posted on the Food and Drug Administration website, the three seasonings are McCormick Perfect Pinch Italian Seasoning, McCormick Culinary Italian Seasoning, and Frank's RedHot Buffalo Ranch Seasoning.
Specific items that fall under this recall are as follows, according to the FDA:
McCormick Perfect Pinch Italian Seasoning 1.31 oz bottle
UPC NUMBER: 052100049731
MCCORMICK ITEM NUMBER: 901582629
AFFECTED DATE CODES: BEST BY MAY 26 24 K, BEST BY MAY 27 24 K, BEST BY JUN 04 24 K, BEST BY JUN 05 24 K
McCormick Perfect Pinch Italian Seasoning 2.25 oz bottle
UPC NUMBER: 052100038254
MCCORMICK ITEM NUMBER: 901455463
AFFECTED DATE CODES: BEST BY JUN 30 24 H, BEST BY JUL 01 24 H
McCormick Culinary Italian Seasoning 1.75 lbs. bottle
UPC NUMBER: 52100325743
MCCORMICK ITEM NUMBER: 932574
AFFECTED DATE CODES: BEST BY Jun 12 24 H
Frank’s RedHot Buffalo Ranch Seasoning 153g bottle
UPC NUMBER: 066200021047
MCCORMICK ITEM NUMBER: 901543520
AFFECTED DATE CODES: BB / MA 2022 SEP 06
The recalled products were sold in 32 states, including Kentucky, Illinois, and Indiana at select Walmart, Target, and Kroger stores sold the seasonings, according to USA Today. Products were shipped between June 20 and July 21. You can see what stores received shipments of the recalled products by clicking on the stores' names above. It appears that recalled products were shipped to stores in the Evansville area, so heads up!
No illnesses have been reported in connection with this problem at this time, according to the FDA. McCormick asks customers to dispose of the recalled product and its container.
For more information on this recall visit the FDA website by clicking here.
(H/T- USA Today)