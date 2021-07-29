Fan Experience Returns to Colts Camp this Year

The Indianapolis Colts training camp is now officially in full swing. Thank God football is back! As I have said before I think the Colts are going to have a pretty good season that I am very much looking forward to watching. Something else that we all can be excited about is that the fact that Colts fans young and old can once again head to Grand Park in Westfield to check out the team before the regular season starts.

Obviously, last year’s training camp looked quite different thanks to the pandemic. But this year fans are being welcomed back with open arms. Fans will have the chance to watch practices, check out Colts City, and, for the younger fans, test their football skills on the new Play 60 field. Another great thing about Colts camp is that it is free to attend! Just be sure to claim your tickets before you make the trip to Westfield.

If you have never gone to a Colts training camp before, it is something that I highly recommend. It is pretty cool to watch the team as they practice and get an idea of how good they are going to be. Plus, if you are lucky, you might even snag a picture with a few of the players.

Training camp runs through August 24 and you can check out the full camp schedule on the Colts’ website to see all the different activities and special events.

