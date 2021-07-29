Evansville Cemetery Hosting a Twilight Tour With Live Reenactors This October

If you've ever driven down Highway 41 or Virginia street/Oak Hill Road, chances are you've seen the huge cemetery that is Oak Hill Cemetery & Arboretum. They host many interesting community events, but this one will be one you won't want to miss. I love events that involve history with a little dash of spooky. While this tour won't be Halloweeny, it will have some interesting history and the dash of spooky comes from the fact the tour will be held throughout a cemetery.

Coming up on October 16th Oak Hill Cemetery & Arboretum will be hosting a Twilight Tour. The tour is $15 per person, and the money goes to benefit the Adopt an Ash program which is working hard to save 23 Ash trees that currently reside within Oak Hill Cemetery. The program helps to save the Ash Trees from the Emerald Ash Borer (a beetle that feeds off these types of trees and lay their larvae under the bark, eventually it kills these otherwise healthy trees). Read more about the Adopt an Ash Program here.

Here's what the Twilight Tour event page on Facebook says about the upcoming tour:

The Twilight Tour will be held on Saturday, October 16th at 5:00pm. Tickets are $15.00 and can be ordered via Pay Pal at vchshistory.org or you can pay in person the night of the event. Sign in tables will be located at the Veterans Plaza just inside the main gate of the cemetery. This tour is the fifth of its kind in the 168 year existence of Oak Hill and will feature LIVE RE-ENACTORS. You can learn more about how you can help in the fight against Emerald Ash Borer in Evansville by visiting evansville.adoptanash.org.

For questions, please email VCHS Board Member and Cemetery Superintendent Chris Cooke at ccooke@evansville.in.gov.

If you are interested in learning more about the Twilight Tour be sure to follow along on the Twilight Tour event page on Facebook. Be sure to also follow Oak Hill Cemetery & Arboretum on Facebook to stay up to date with their events, and other ways you can help out the Adopt an Ash program.

