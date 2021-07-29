How To Make A Super Cool Storm Cloud Wall and Ceiling

When my daughter was around 8 years old, we got her a loft for her bedroom. It was an old college loft that someone was selling, so we painted it a pale yellow and set it up. Then I added some more touches to open the room up.

The loft made her small room look so much bigger. To open it up, even more, I painted three-quarters of the wall another shade of yellow and the rest of the wall and ceiling a sky blue. It made it look like her room had no ceiling and just opened up to the sky.

Once that was finished, I painted grass, flowers, and butterflies on the bottom of the wall along the baseboard. Then, I attempted to paint fluffy clouds on the sky blue ceiling. I used a sponge because they were a big decorating trend in the late '90s and early 2000s. Did they look good? No. Well, they looked, ok. I think what was wrong s that the clouds had no dimension. I tried, but I just couldn't get them to look anywhere near a real cloud. Trust me, the grass, flowers, and butterflies weren't works of art either, so they all fit together. It turned out to be more of a cartoon garden than what I had envisioned.

For the nighttime sky, in her bedroom, I added those generic, sticky back, glow-in-the-dark stars. That was a huge mistake. What I should have done to make the sky pop, is made fluffy, puffy cotton clouds that light up like a storm at night. Just likes these clouds.

When I saw this on Facebook, I was blown away, by the way, the clouds and lights look. They bring an element to a room that s both relaxing and fun.

Well, in my defense, LED lights, like the ones in the video, weren't a thing and neither was Tik Tok. And, I'm not that crafty to think of it first.

See another amazing finished storm cloud wall and ceiling, HERE. This one even blew Ryan's mind.

If you make a wall and ceiling like this, take a video and photos and sent them to me, HERE.

