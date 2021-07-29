How To Make A Super Cool Storm Cloud Wall and Ceiling
When my daughter was around 8 years old, we got her a loft for her bedroom. It was an old college loft that someone was selling, so we painted it a pale yellow and set it up. Then I added some more touches to open the room up.
The loft made her small room look so much bigger. To open it up, even more, I painted three-quarters of the wall another shade of yellow and the rest of the wall and ceiling a sky blue. It made it look like her room had no ceiling and just opened up to the sky.
Once that was finished, I painted grass, flowers, and butterflies on the bottom of the wall along the baseboard. Then, I attempted to paint fluffy clouds on the sky blue ceiling. I used a sponge because they were a big decorating trend in the late '90s and early 2000s. Did they look good? No. Well, they looked, ok. I think what was wrong s that the clouds had no dimension. I tried, but I just couldn't get them to look anywhere near a real cloud. Trust me, the grass, flowers, and butterflies weren't works of art either, so they all fit together. It turned out to be more of a cartoon garden than what I had envisioned.
For the nighttime sky, in her bedroom, I added those generic, sticky back, glow-in-the-dark stars. That was a huge mistake. What I should have done to make the sky pop, is made fluffy, puffy cotton clouds that light up like a storm at night. Just likes these clouds.
When I saw this on Facebook, I was blown away, by the way, the clouds and lights look. They bring an element to a room that s both relaxing and fun.
