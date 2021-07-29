Haubstadt Police Warn of Debit Card Scam Hitting the Tri-State

It seems like every day we're hearing of a new scam going around. It's like okay do these scammers just have all the free time on their hands or what? They seem to keep making the scams more creative and almost believable. This scam that the Haubstadt Police Department recently shared on Facebook has gone as far to make sure your caller ID on your phone will have your bank's number, even though it isn't actually your bank.

Get our free mobile app

Here's what Haubstadt Police say:

New Scam going around: BEWARE of this new sophisticated debit card scam. Here's how it goes: You get a call, the caller ID is your bank. The guy says he's from the fraud dept, calling about your debit card ending in ----(the 4 correct numbers), and asks if you've been traveling, reports 2 suspicious charges that happened at out-of-state stores (Lowe's and Walmart). You say nope, wasn't me. He says they'll send you a new card. He knows your address. He knows both of your phone numbers. He sends a verification code to your cell and asks you to read it to him. THEN HE ASKS FOR YOUR PIN NUMBER, so he can deactivate it. That's where I said "no." But he has an answer for my suspicions: he says look at the number I'm calling from, it matches the number on the back of your card. It does! But still, I handed the phone to Bob, who said "let us call you back," and he hung up! I reported this to my bank's fraud dept, who said WE WOULD NEVER ASK FOR YOUR PIN NUMBER. (And immediately cancelled my card.) They also said this is the new scam, they're hearing about it a lot. **Just remember folks, the bank will NEVER ask for a PIN Number over the phone! EVER.

It's important to remember that last line, your bank will never ask for your PIN over the phone. It's also important that if you get a call that looks like your bank, but seems suspicious, hang up and call your bank immediately to see what's going on. That way you can be absolutely sure you have reached your bank and it wasn't some scammer spoofing your bank's number.

Technology is great, but dang these scammers are getting out of hand.

KEEP READING: These are the top 6 scams connected to the pandemic