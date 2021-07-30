River City Pride Parade and Festival will make its triumphant post-Covid return to Evansville on Saturday, October 23, 2021, and we are proud to be a supporting sponsor of this wonderful LGBTQIA+ event.

River City Pride has been hard at work planning and organizing its second Pride Parade and Festival for months now. Traditionally, Pride events are held all across the country in the month of June, and while "a bit unconventional," our friends at River City Pride, wanted to tie into the celebration of National Coming Out Day which takes place October 11, 2021. Organizers also wanted to allow time for the Covid vaccination plan to be implemented in hopes of maintaining public safety while hosting such a large public event. In a post to social media back in April, River City Pride said of their fall plans,

While there may be other events happening throughout June, we have chosen safety over tradition. 2020 was one of our most challenging years in recent memory, and it is our sincere hope that you will join us in the fall to reimagine what PRIDE can mean!

Get our free mobile app

This amazing celebration of our friends and families in the LGBTQIA+ community will take place in downtown Evansville on Saturday, October 23 in the historic Haynie's Corner Arts District, which played host to the city's very first Pride Parade in June 2019. All are welcome to attend the event and there will be plenty of fun for the entire family with the parade, food trucks, vendors, non-profits arts and crafts, and more.

In fact, if you are interested in participating in October's River City Pride Parade and Festival, you can learn more, and submit your participation application here. There is a small fee associated with the booth spaces, however, that fee is waived for non-profits able to provide federal & state tax ID numbers.

The parade and festival are hosted by River City Pride, "Evansville's newest LGBTQ+ organization designed to unite, educate, and serve the community." To learn more about the events and resources offered by River City Pride, including their upcoming Mister and Miss River City Pride Pageant, be sure to visit their website, INRiverCityPride.net. For those looking for resources for LGBTQIA+ teens in middle and high school, be sure you check out GEY - Greater Evansville Youth. In the meantime, mark your calendar for October 23rd and get ready to celebrate the most colorful spooky season Evansville has ever seen!

25 Photos from Evansville Indiana's First Ever Pride Parade and Festival In 2019 an organization that was new to Evansville's LGBTQIA+ community launched into planning, organizing, and executing the city's very first-ever Pride Parade and Festival. The day, wildly colorful and hugely successful, was hosted by River City Pride. Full of vibrancy, joy, and love, June 22, 2019, was a day for the Evansville history books.