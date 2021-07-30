Video Shows Strange UFO Spotted Over Lake Michigan Near Chicago

We live in an era where UFO videos and pictures are becoming practically an every day occurrence. So, it's not really a surprise that I found a recent video share showing a rather large UFO over Lake Michigan. There is a unique twist to this one though.

Before I share the twist, check out the video for yourself and see what you make of it.

Call me a skeptic, but I was almost immediately suspicious of this one. If an object this large were that visible over Chicago and Lake Michigan, you would suspect there would be multiple reports of this sighting. I can't find anything. But, there is one other weird object that you need to see. Watch the video again paying special attention to the last couple of seconds as you'll see a small white object appear then zoom off screen. Here's a screenshot of what to look for:

UFOS & ALIENS SANTANA via YouTube

The person who shared the video calls it an escort craft. Sure. Whatever.

Back to my suspicions. I did a Google search for a UFO over Lake Michigan on June 12, 2021 and the only relevant result is this video share on Reddit.

Is it a UFO? By definition, yes it is since we can't tell what it is. The bigger question is if this is a created hoax using video creation software. I'm not passing judgment but that's the question you need to ask yourself when you see the (now frequent) video shares like this.

READ ON: Weird, wild UFO sightings from throughout history