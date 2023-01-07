Eyewitness Claims He Saw Military Jets Chase a UFO Over Illinois

It began when a man saw something bright in the late afternoon sky, but it wasn't a planet, star or anything he'd seen before. He then noticed military jets in formation nearby. The unidentified object then moved as it appeared to be fleeing from the approaching planes over Illinois.

The National UFO Reporting Center just shared this interesting eyewitness testimony that reportedly happened in the late afternoon hours of December 18, 2022. Here are the exact words from the person near Effingham, Illinois regarding what they saw:

Me and my wife were standing out side I looked at the “star for a good 30 sec before telling my wife to look at it because it stood out so bight and big in the middle of the day. As I’m saying this is unlike any star or planet I’ve seen in middle of they day it just disappears in a blink of an eye. We looked and looked to see if we could see anything else but we couldn’t. The sky was clear nothing...other than 1 UFO and 3 jets/planes the 3 planes where all in a pretty close flying formation in the direction of a military installation so I believe it was a Air Force exercise witch happen to catch the attention of a ufo that me and my wife just happen to see.

I believe he's referring to Chanute Air Force Base located in Champaign County, Illinois. I would believe that this person possibly mistook another military craft for a UFO except the US military does not have a craft that can suddenly disappear (that I know of). What entity was this and what are their intentions?

What did he witness? Was it really a UFO and were military planes in pursuit of it? The truth is out there.