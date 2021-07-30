Viral Video – Indiana Brothers Attempt 25 Burger Patty Challenge [WATCH]
Friends, meet Clay and Nate Critchfield. The two brothers had one mission this week - Take on the 25 Burger Patty Challenge. This is a standing challenge with the Two Farmers Burgers and Beignets food truck.
Rules of The 25 Patty Challenge
- Must stay seated - No standing
- No throwing up - This is an automatic disqualification
- You have 1 Hour
Now that's a lot of meat and cheese!
Surely one or both of these young guys can eat 25 burger patties in an hour or less. Here is the viral video of their fearless attempt. WARNING: If seeing someone throw up (Even a little bit) Makes you sick, stop watching right before the end of the video. Keep in mind that it is a very hot summer day, and they did have breakfast.
So, the Critchfield brothers almost earned the title of, well, I'm not even sure it comes with a title. If you want to treat/test your stomach to a patty challenge, just send them a Facebook message. It will cost you $68.25 and you'll want to stock up on your favorite antacid. Show me to the beignet challenge!