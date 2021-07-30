Save Some Money Shopping and Eating Tax Free in Tennessee This Weekend

It's almost time for the kids to go back to school. Have you gotten them new school clothes yet? Maybe you're just a shopaholic and you can't say no to a good deal. This weekend is the prime weekend to go to Tennessee because you can shop TAX-FREE!

The State of Tennessee is offering a tax-free holiday this weekend on several items. There's a tax holiday on clothing, school supplies, and computers that begins at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, July 30, 2021, and ends at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, August 1, 2021, according to the Tennesee Department of Revenue.

Now, of course, there are some exemptions, which I will get into in a minute. Most large retailers like Walmart, Amazon, & Target will also be participating in this tax-free weekend, That means you can shop online tax-free if you are located in one of these states. Sorry, Tri-Staters! Exempt items sold online are also eligible. Items must be purchased for personal use, not for business or trade.

Opry Mills Mall in Nashville announced that they will be participating in the Tax-Free Weekend too!

Now, I previously mentioned that there are certain items that are exempt from this event. You can see what is eligible and what is exempt during Tennessee's Tax Free Weekend in the gallery below:

This year, there is also a tax-free holiday on food, food ingredients, and prepared food which begins at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, July 30, 2021, and ends at 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, August 5, 2021, in Tennessee. That includes qualified sales of prepared food by restaurants, food trucks, caterers, and grocery stores. So, if you're visiting the area for any reason and decide to eat, chances are, you'll get your meal tax-free.

