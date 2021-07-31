Bruster’s Real Ice Cream Is Coming To Evansville
Evansville will have a new option in terms of ice cream as Bruster's Real Ice Cream has announced plans to add a location here.
Evansville 411 News is great at getting the scoop on new businesses coming to the area. They've broken the news on several of these in the past that we were super excited about including recently opened Biscuit Belly and Crumbl Cookies. Yesterday, they shared another new business coming to Evansville that sounds cool and delicious at the same time.
According to a post from Evansville 411 News, the Indianapolis Business Journal says that a new ice cream shop called Bruster's Real Ice Cream is coming to Evansville.
Bruster's Real Ice Cream not only offers ice cream, but they have sorbets, dairy-free and no-sugar-added options, shakes, blasts, cakes, and pies. All of their desserts are made in-store, so it's about as fresh as you can get. According to the Indianapolis Business Journal, Bruster's is a walk-up style ice cream shop. Much like TF in Boonville, you walk up to the window, order, and you can either enjoy your ice cream in the seating outside or in your vehicle.
Bruster's already has one Indiana location in Bloomington, and they plan on adding one in Fishers this fall. As far as the Evansville location goes we will have to wait a while longer. According to the Indianapolis Business Journal, the Evansville location is set to open by the end of 2022. At this time, there's no word yet on a location for the Evansville Bruster's. However, we do know that it's coming...just not soon enough!
