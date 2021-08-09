Your Evansville Water May Taste a Tad Different in the Middle of August, but it’s Nothing to Worry About

I don't know about you, but I am a huge water drinker. It's pretty much all I drink, besides a coffee in the morning and sometimes a beer or two on the weekends. Although I'm currently pregnant so for the last few months it's pretty much just been water and occasionally I will treat myself to a decaf coffee (who drinks decaf normally?). I try to do my best to be environmentally conscious, so I try to stick with using a reusable water bottle instead of getting a disposable plastic bottle of water every day. So I drink a lot of tap water, a LOT.

Get our free mobile app

If you drink water regularly you may know that not all water is created equal. For instance, on the off chance I'm at a gas station and do end up grabbing a bottle of water to-go, I'm not grabbing a Dasani, nothing against it, it just tastes different. Same with tap water, I think the tap water at my parent's house in Newburgh tastes different than the tap water at my house in Evansville. Again, it's not bad just I can tell it's different.

You may notice that same thing happening with your Evansville tap water come the middle of August and lasting for about 7 weeks, but why? Well, it's that time of year! Twice a year the Evansville Water and Sewer Utility temporarily switches up the disinfectant they use as a preventative measure to keep water mains clean and free of potentially harmful bacteria. The switch will last until October 4th, and the last switch happened in May and June. If you didn't notice the switch in the beginning of summer, there's a good chance you won't notice the switch now.

Here's what EWSU says about the change:

Starting in mid-August you may notice a slight change to the odor of your tap water when EWSU will temporarily switch the disinfectant used in the water treatment process. This twice a year preventive maintenance practice will ensure the delivery of high-quality, safe drinking water to our customers throughout the year. Learn how long the switch will last and other important information you should know: https://bit.ly/3xpwOpY

So there ya go! If you're like me and drink a lot of water, you may notice a slight change in the taste/odor of your water. I personally never noticed the change in May/June so I doubt I'll notice it now. Regardless just remember this is completely safe and all a part of routine care to keep our water safe for drinking.

KEEP READING: Here are the most popular baby names in every state Using March 2019 data from the Social Security Administration Stacker compiled a list of the most popular names in each of the 50 states and Washington D.C., according to their 2018 SSA rankings. The top five boy names and top five girl names are listed for each state, as well as the number of babies born in 2018 with that name. Historically common names like Michael only made the top five in three states, while the less common name Harper ranks in the top five for 22 states.

Curious what names are trending in your home state? Keep reading to see if your name made the top five -- or to find inspiration for naming your baby.