Reward Offered for Information Leading to I.D., Arrest, Conviction of Perpetrators in Kentucky Deputy Murder

The Commonwealth of Kentucky is still reeling from the murder of Jefferson County Sheriff's Deputy Brandon Shirley.

On Thursday, while working an off-duty security detail, Deputy Shirley was shot and killed around 2:30 AM Eastern time. According to a report from WHAS11-Louisville, the murder occurred while the 26-year-old deputy was in his vehicle at Rockford Lane Auto Sales in the Louisville suburb of Shively.

On Friday, the Louisville branches of the FBI and the Bureau for Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms posted the offer of a reward for any information that would lead to the identification, arrest, and conviction of the perpetrator or perpetrators responsible for the shooting.

Before joining the Jefferson County sheriff's department in 2019, Deputy Shirley had been an EMT with Louisville Metro Emergency Medical Services. He had also worked as an EMT for Kentucky Kingdom.

According to WLKY-Louisville, Funeral services for Deputy Shirley are set for Wednesday, August 11th at Southeast Christian Church with visitation from 11 AM to 7 PM this Tuesday, August 10th.