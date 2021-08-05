EVV Philharmonic Chorus Holding Auditions August 25th & 26th

Attention singers!! The Evansville Philharmonic will be hosting auditions to join their chorus on August 25th and 26th. To learn more about the audition process and what you can expect as a chorus member, check my interview with Chorus Director, Andrea Drury.

