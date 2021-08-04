Hunter’s Paradise! 162 Acres Being Auctioned in Morganfield, KY

Calling all hunters and outdoor lovers! The perfect hunting and recreational property could be yours. It's 162+ acres located off Highway 667 along the Ohio River in Morganfield.

I grew up on close to 100 acres in Northern Michigan and there's nothing better. There was always something fun to do every single day. From hiking to hunting, exploring to fishing, there was fun around every corner. Now that I'm in Kentucky I'm happy that my husband owns 100 acres in Ohio County to play on. We spend hours hiking the property and fishing. It's nothing to take the four-wheeler out, pack a picnic and spend the entire day. It's relaxing to get away from it all and unwind. Now, you can go off the grid and do the same!

Perfect Property off Highway 667 in Union County

This place is paradise! This 162 +/- acre land is prime real estate for a hunting cabin or vacation getaway. You can make memories with the family when you camp, hunt, fish, hike, or bike. Grab the four-wheeler and make your own trails. You can hunt for deer, turkey, or go catfishing on the Ohio River. The options are endless with this beautiful slice of heaven. Have you always dreamed of owning

The property will be auctioned with Kurtz Auction & Realty Company on Wednesday, September 1st, 2021 at 6:30 PM.

Directions to the Property

From Morganfield, KY head Northwest on HWY 56 for 12.2 mi. Turn Right onto HWY 667 and drive for 1.9 miles to the property. Just watch for the Kurtz Auction & Realty Company signs to help lead you there!

Property Features

• 162± acres

• Ohio River frontage

• Mineral rights included

• Ample road frontage

• Selling in 1 tract

• WRP - Conservation easement

• Excellent hunting