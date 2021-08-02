You Can Stay in American Pickers Star’s Tennessee Guesthouse for a Vacation Getaway [PHOTOS]
American Pickers has changed the way we view things when we travel, hasn't it? How many times have you seen something and said, "The pickers would LOVE that!"?
I do it all the time and I'm probably right. I bet you do, too, and YOU'RE probably right. I used to say that when I'd visit Windy Hollow and then they showed up. As Albert Brooks said in Broadcast News, "I say it here; it comes out there."
Well, if you're a big American Pickers fan, I bet you'd love to visit one of their guesthouses. Guess what? You can.
One of the series' stars, Mike Wolfe, has opened his one-bedroom Two Lanes Guesthouse in downtown Columbia, Tennessee as a vacation rental and it is REPLETE with many of his finds.
It would be like spending the weekend in one of the show's episodes, wouldn't it?
Take a look: