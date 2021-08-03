Airline Passenger Shares Creepy Video of Wildfire Smoke Over Illinois

It's no secret that recent wildfires have heavily affected air quality across the country.

I know here in Illinois we aren't necessarily close to the wildfires, but that doesn't mean we aren't seeing any of the environmental effects. I know the days the air started to get worse, my allergies got BAD.

I have seasonal allergies. But these were days where I was sneezing every few minutes, my entire face itched, and the only thing that could save me was a Benadryl and a nap.

I think it was because of the wildfires. Cedars Sinai details -

Individuals living with allergies are at risk of worsening symptoms. People with allergies and asthma often have chronically inflamed airways, which makes them very sensitive to irritants like smoke.

Can relate!

One man was flying over Illinois this week and he took a video of the air quality. I'm no environmental expert, but it looks pretty hazy to me. Of course, the view from up high in the air is never crystal clear, but I can definitely tell it's got a sort of fog over it.

Let's take a look at the video posted by James Hyatte on YouTube -

His caption says -

This fire and smoke map is a great resource to check on air quality.

As of right now, our air quality is a mix of good and moderate. But the west is covered in flame icons and red warnings of air quality. So if your allergies have been worse than normal, this might be the reason.

LOOK: 20 Fascinating Photos From the First Modern Olympic Games in 1896 To celebrate the history of international sports cooperation, Stacker took a look back at that groundbreaking event in Athens, when the modern Olympics were born in 1896. Keep reading to learn more about the athletes, spectators, and sports at that iconic event.