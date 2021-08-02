EVSC To Require Masks For Staff and Students

The Evansville Vanderburgh County School Corporation announced the future of face masks one week before school starts.

Over the past several weeks, COVID-19 cases in the area have increased significantly with the rise of the Delta Variant. This has led the Evansville Vanderburgh County School Corporation to decide regarding the safety of all students and staff.

On the latest edition of the EVSC Podcast, EVSC Superintendent Dr. David Smith discussed where the county is in terms of COVID-19 cases. Currently Vanderburgh County's Weekly 2 Metric Score is 1.5. After consultation with health officials, the EVSC has decided that any time that metric hits 1.5, there is considerable spread in the community. When it reaches a spread of 1.5 or greater, the EVSC will require masks to be worn by everyone inside the school facilities.

The EVSC begins the 2021-2022 school year next week, so that means that all students and staff WILL be required to wear masks at school, in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19. This is not a terminate requirement, however. Dr. Smith says that when that score is 1.0 or lower, they will go back to making masks a recommendation.

In the meantime, students and staff will be required to wear masks inside the facilities. However, when students are in their seats, which are three feet apart, masks can come down at that time, according to the interview with Dr. Smith

Dr. Smith said that it is important to note that this decision is based on the science and evidence that we currently have on COVID-19. He hopes that this won't be a situation that we were in last year where it was a year-long mask mandate in schools.

You can hear the full interview regarding the EVSC mask mandate and other COVID-19 protocols for the upcoming school year in the video below.

