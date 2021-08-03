Your iPhone Has A Hidden Safety Feature For You And Your Family

There's a feature you probably didn't know about on your iPhone that could keep you and your family safe simply based on sounds.

These "smartphones" have way more features than we know about. It seems like iPhones keep coming up with hidden tricks that never cease to amaze me. I recently learned that you can block unknown callers on your phone, you can unlock your iPhone with your voice, and the Apple logo on the back of your phone is a secret button. There are still so many other iPhone hacks that we have yet to discover. The newest one that I just found out about will alert you when your phone detects certain sounds.

Now, that may not sound too exciting or relevant, but hear me out...

You can turn on the Sound Recognition feature on your iPhone and your phone can listen for specific sounds and alert you when they are detected. There are several sounds that your iPhone can listen for that would be very useful and even help protect you and your family. A few sounds that it can recognize include fire, door knock, running water, coughing, and a baby crying.

So let's say that you're a new parent and you might be worried about going to sleep and not hearing your baby crying when they need something. Turn on this feature, and your phone will automatically alert you with an alarm whenever it detects the sound of a baby crying. Perhaps you decide to turn on the fire Sound Recognition feature. That alone could save you and your family's life if (heaven forbid) a fire was to catch in your home at night.

Again, it's a feature that maybe we didn't know that we needed, but it could sure be useful in several instances. You can see how to set up the Sound Recognition feature on your iPhone below:

