Remember That Time A Random Donkey Was Found Roaming On An I-90 in Illinois?

If you drive Illinois roadways enough you are bound to encounter things that will leave you scratching your head.

(Example: This lost tire.) Yeah, there was random tire just chillin' on a street, no big deal.

THINGS I'VE SPOTTED ON ILLINOIS STREETS/HIGHWAYS

Tires

Shoes

Bumpers

Baseball caps

Mattresses

Random pieces of clothing

Diapers

Filled garbage bags

You could make a length game out of spotting random things on the road if you were traveling the entire state. But what one Cook County sheriff spotted on a highway, it's definitely something I have never seen on an Illinois road let alone an expressway.

APRIL 18, 2019

That is the exact date an ass was spotted on I-90. I should clarify, this is a donkey and not a bad driver.

In a video shared by the Cook County Sheriff's Office, you can hear the disbelief in the deputy's voice. I bet she never expected to need to call for backup as she did,

I am in the middle of the expressway with a donkey. You wanna call the state or something, somebody lost their donkey.

The officer was super sweet to the little jackass, named Dusty.

Credit: Cook County Sheriff's Office, Twitter

KEEPIN' HIM SAFE

From the view of her body cam, you can see and hear the officer coordinating with another officer to blockade the donkey in an effort to keep it from roaming and potentially getting hurt. It was a sweet and kindhearted video to watch.

Dusty was reunited with his owner shortly after his adventure.

Let this be a reminder that first responders are doing everything they can to keep us and our asses safe.

[h/t AJC]

