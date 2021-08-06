911 Gives Hope Seeking Donations for Disabled Women Robbed Friday Morning

911 Gives Hope is asking for your help raising money for a disabled woman who was robbed Friday morning (August 6th, 2021).

Belinda Jackson entered a Fifth Third Bank location Friday morning and withdrew $350 in cash. As she was leaving the branch she was robbed by 51-year-old Mario Montez Morris who took her purse containing the money.

As you can see in the photo above shared by 911 Gives Hope, Belinda is disabled and bound to a wheelchair. According to 911 Gives Hope founding member and Evansville Police Chief Billy Bolin, despite her disability, she volunteered all week during the portion of the Mickey's Kingdom Playground build that was open to the public a couple of years ago. Chief Bolin told me in a text message her disability prevents her from being able to get her hands to her mouth to feed herself. Which makes Morris the lowest of the low. Fortunately, justice was served and Morris was arrested in Posey County Friday afternoon, according to Evansville Police.

911 Gives Hope has set up a fundraiser through its Facebook page asking for donations they can turn over to Belinda. Their goal is to raise $3,500 which will not only be enough to recoup the money that was stolen from her this morning but exceed that amount ten-fold as a way to thank her for her help during the playground build.

As of this writing, the fundraiser had already collected over $800 roughly two hours after it started. If you would like to contribute, click the button below. Facebook covers the processing fee of all the fundraisers it hosts, meaning 100% of what is raised for Belinda will go directly to her.

[Source: 911 Gives Hope on Facebook]