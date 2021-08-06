EVV Philharmonic to Host 2021 Season Kick-Off Gala on August 28

The Evansville Philharmonic is set to kick-off their 2021 season with the "Rhapsody in Blue" Gala. A night full of music, food, and amazing silent auction items. To hear all about the upcoming gala on August 28th, listen to my conversation with Diane Masterson from the Philharmonic. For tickets go to Evansvilephilharmonic.org or call 812-425-5050.

