Incredible Land Yacht For Sale in Michigan & You Can Live In It (PHOTOS)

A Land Yacht for sale in Michigan is making waves in the housing market and we got a look inside.

WHAT EXACTLY ARE WE LOOKING AT HERE?

Is it a house or a boat or a houseboat on land? I think it's safe to say it's docked for life. I have seen a lot of different-looking homes in my life but this one wins for outside of the box or should I say sea thinking.

GREAT LAKE LIVING

Maybe you're starting to think about retirement or maybe you have a bunch of cash stashed in an old couch somewhere and you're thinking I need a new vacation home. This place is perfect if you ever wanted to park yourself on The Great Lakes. It is located on Lake Huron.

SITTIN' ON THE DOCK OF THE BAY

Here's the property info according to the realtor.com;

74' Land Yacht S. S. Huronia on 161' Waterfront overlooking Lake Huron and the Saginaw Bay. An ICON of Pointe Lookout, Built in 1936 on the point between the Lake and the Bay. There have been many updates in the past 10 years. including the entire roof, Forward and aft decks and the upper deck. There's a new Septic System. A 2 yrs. Central Heating System. Vinyl windows throughout.The Captain's Quarters (Master Suite) is up with it's own 3 pc. Head. The morning view of the Sunrise is Beautiful. There's a wallof glass overlooking Lake Huron and the Saginaw Bay. What a great way to start your day. There are 2 more sleeping quarters upand 2 more down. The ones on the main floor have their own Jack & Jill 3 pc. Head. There is a half bath also on the main floor. The large Living Room overlooks the Bow of the Yacht and has a huge Wood Burning Fireplace. The Kitchen has ample cabinets and includes all Appliances. A must see.

