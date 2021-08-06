ScareFest 13 is coming to Lexington, Kentucky and this year's event promises some of the biggest (and scariest) names in film! Here's a look at some of the horror movie icons who are coming to this year's annual horror and paranormal convention.

BRUCE CAMPBELL- the star of the Evil Dead franchise.

TED RAIMI- famed character actor who's been featured in the Evil Dead franchise, as well as other films like Candyman, Army of Darkness, The Grudge, Drag Me to Hell, and more.

KANE HODDER- Stuntman and actor who's most known for his appearances as Jason Voorhees in four different Friday the 13th films.

TONY TODD- horror movie legend for his work in Candyman.

WILLIAM FORSYTHE- character actor whose movie roles range from Raising Arizona to Once Upon a Time in America to The Devil's Rejects.

LINNEA QUIGLEY- whose horror credits include Graduation Day, Silent Night Deadly Night and The Return of the Living Dead.

Here's a look at the full list of special guest appearances planned for this year's event!

ScareFest runs October 22nd through the 24th at Central Bank Center in Lexington. a three-day admission ticket is $65 and gains you FULL ACCESS to the Convention and Celebrity Floor. That pass includes access to all FREE seminars, panels, workshops and Film Festival screenings.

There's a two-day pass as well (good for Saturday and Sunday). It's priced at $50 per person. Plus, single day tickets are available as well. Friday admission is $25 (plus fees), Saturday admission is $30 and Sunday admission (Sunday, by the way, is Kids Day) is $25 (plus fees).

For more information about ScareFest 13 and to secure your tickets, CLICK HERE!

