Registration Open for 2021 St. Jude Give Hope Run on September 18th

Lace up your walking or running shoes and help us continue the fight against childhood cancer and other catastrophic diseases at the annual, and newly re-named, St. Jude Walk/Run Evansville to support St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee.

For the first time since its inception, last year's event, like so many other 5K fundraisers, had to be held virtually due to the COVID pandemic. Now that vaccines are available, and more people are getting them, this year's race returns to an in-person affair on Saturday, September 18th at Burdette Park on Evansville's west side. Like years past, the race will begin at 8:00 AM but will be held a little later than normal on the calendar. Until last year, the walk/run had always been held in the middle of April. Organizers initially pushed last year's event to September with the hope COVID-19 would fade away and would allow them to host the event in person as normal. Obviously, it didn't, but the idea of waiting until the bulk of the Tri-State summer heat and humidity is behind us stuck.

The Evansville race has the tradition of being the largest St. Jude Run in the country, so let's keep showing the rest of the country how it's done! There is no registration fee. Instead, you're encouraged to set a donation goal and encourage friends and family to contribute by sharing your account link. Sign up now through the St Jude Walk/Run Evansville website.

The money raised from the event will go directly to St. Jude to help fund the groundbreaking research and treatment of childhood cancer taking place around the clock, 365 days a year.

