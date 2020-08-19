Register Now for Virtual Give Hope. Run. Benefiting St. Jude

The original plan for this year's St. Jude Give Hope. Run. was to celebrate the event's 10th anniversary by doing what they've done the previous nine years; invite everyone to join the fight against childhood cancer at Burdette Park by walking or running the 5K course while raising money for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. But, like everything else, that plan went out the window when the-virus-that-shall-not-be-named made its way into the Tri-State. The good news is, the event is still on, just a little later in the year, and for the first time in its history, will be virtual.

Unlike previous years, registration is free, and open now through the Give Hope. Run. website. Despite the no cost registration, you're still encouraged to set a fundraising goal for yourself or your team, or make a monetary donation to the hospital.

Once your registered, all you have to do is walk wherever you are. That could be your neighborhood, maybe a nearby park you enjoy, or maybe you prefer a trek through the woods. Wherever you can participate while staying safe by socially distancing from others.

The Evansville race has the tradition of being the largest St. Jude Run in the country, so let's keep showing the rest of the country how it's done, even if that means doing it virtually.